Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

