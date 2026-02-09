Bulla (BULLA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

Bulla (BULLA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Bulla has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Bulla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bulla has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One Bulla token can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,789.25 or 1.01337685 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bulla

Bulla launched on June 5th, 2025. Bulla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Bulla’s official Twitter account is @bullamascot. The official website for Bulla is bullamascot.io.

Buying and Selling Bulla

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulla (BULLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bulla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bulla is 0.02409148 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $3,878,715.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullamascot.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

