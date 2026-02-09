BUILDon (B) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.24 Million

BUILDon (B) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One BUILDon token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BUILDon has a market cap of $146.03 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BUILDon has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai.

BUILDon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.14762951 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,827,454.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

