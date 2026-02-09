Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $249.20

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,090,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,156 shares in the company, valued at $28,420,710.12. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $1,580,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,499.60. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,899 shares of company stock valued at $106,475,440. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $203.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99. Natera has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

