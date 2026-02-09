Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBNC

First Bancorp Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.24%.The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, insider Mary Clara Capel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $296,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,924. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock valued at $592,276 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 726,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.