British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

British Land Company PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.40. British Land shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. UBS Group upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get British Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BTLCY

British Land Stock Performance

About British Land

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

(Get Free Report)

British Land Company plc is a leading real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, development and management of UK commercial property. The company’s portfolio is centred on high-quality office and retail destinations in key urban locations, combining long-term holdings with active redevelopment projects. Its core business activities include leasing space to corporate and retail tenants, asset management, and undertaking new developments aimed at enhancing urban environments and driving sustainable value.

Founded in 1856 as the Land Mortgage and Agency Company, British Land adopted its current name in the 1970s as it expanded beyond mortgage lending into direct property investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.