Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 269.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,739,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 178,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

