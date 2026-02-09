BOBO Tops One Day Volume of $303.52 Thousand (BOBO)

BOBO (BOBO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, BOBO has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One BOBO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BOBO has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $303.52 thousand worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,346.06 or 0.99703092 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOBO Token Profile

BOBO’s launch date was May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. BOBO’s official website is www.bobothebear.io. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth.

BOBO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000009 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $349,766.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOBO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOBO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

