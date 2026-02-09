Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Premier Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

