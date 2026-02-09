Bitcoiva Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $257.01 million and $363.30 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $16.02 or 0.00023258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,868.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.00751515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00019926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 16.19412366 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $367,307.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.