Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $201.18 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $134,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,390.30. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.