BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 38,895 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,901 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 26.7% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,004 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,680 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RIVN. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 172,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

