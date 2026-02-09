Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 970,022 shares of company stock valued at $120,106,336 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

