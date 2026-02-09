Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.350-12.650 EPS.

Closed the life sciences combination with Waters , receiving a $4.0 billion cash distribution and announcing deployment of $2.0 billion to share repurchases (ASR) and $2.0 billion to debt paydown, supporting capital returns and balance-sheet strengthening.

Q1 revenue was $5.3 billion (up 0.4%) with New BD +2.5% and adjusted EPS $2.91 beating expectations; fiscal 2026 guidance for New BD calls for low single-digit revenue growth, ~25% adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS of $12.35–$12.65 (midpoint ≈ +6%).

Commercial and innovation momentum across high-growth platforms — double-digit growth in biologic drug delivery, PureWick, advanced tissue regeneration, and pharmacy automation; Pyxis Pro launch showing strong competitive conversions and BD has >80 GLP‑1 molecules contracted in delivery devices.

Operational improvements driving margin and cash-flow — BD Excellence delivered ~8% productivity improvement this quarter, manufacturing network reduced to under 50 global sites, and $150M (75%) of a $200M cost-out program already executed.

Headwinds remain in about 10% of the portfolio — Alaris remediation, lower vaccine demand and China VBP dynamics, plus tariffs (roughly 170 bps hit to gross margin and a material EPS drag) which management says temper near-term results.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.65. The company had a trading volume of 975,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,103. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $235.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 265.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

