Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE BDX opened at $210.45 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $235.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock worth $501,530. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

