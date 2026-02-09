Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,921 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 733,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,737,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 210,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 4,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,847,000 after purchasing an additional 329,300 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI opened at $23.11 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share (record date Feb 20, payable Mar 6), implying a ~3.5% yield — signals management is returning cash to shareholders and supports income-oriented valuation. Bath & Body Works Declares Cash Dividend

Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share (record date Feb 20, payable Mar 6), implying a ~3.5% yield — signals management is returning cash to shareholders and supports income-oriented valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage (Quiver/press summaries) highlights insider purchases and several buy/overweight analyst stances — insider buying can be a bullish signal and some analysts maintain above‑market ratings, which may help near‑term sentiment. Quiver Quant Summary

Recent coverage (Quiver/press summaries) highlights insider purchases and several buy/overweight analyst stances — insider buying can be a bullish signal and some analysts maintain above‑market ratings, which may help near‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Product/marketing update — Bath & Body Works is testing new scents and product initiatives as it tries to reaccelerate comps; potential upside if new assortments drive traffic, but impact on near‑term revenue and margins is uncertain. Bath And Body Works Tests New Scents

Product/marketing update — Bath & Body Works is testing new scents and product initiatives as it tries to reaccelerate comps; potential upside if new assortments drive traffic, but impact on near‑term revenue and margins is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large number of securities‑fraud class action notices and law‑firm solicitations filed this week (multiple firms reminding investors of March 13–16 lead‑plaintiff deadlines). Complaints allege misstatements about growth initiatives/adjacencies and guidance — this creates legal risk, potential settlement costs, and a continued headline overhang that can weigh on the stock. Gainey McKenna Class Action Notice Kessler Topaz Deadline Alert

In other news, Director Stephen D. Steinour acquired 6,700 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $99,562.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,880.50. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis Hondal bought 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $50,111.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,094.46. This trade represents a 18.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,513 shares of company stock valued at $500,442. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

