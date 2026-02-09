Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,776 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,946 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 78,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after acquiring an additional 253,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.