Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,659.78. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,337 shares of company stock worth $4,651,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

