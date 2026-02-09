Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes $1.44 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,331,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,407,000 after purchasing an additional 212,607 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 790.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $33.76 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.