Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,607 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.2% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $434.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.67.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:TT opened at $455.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

