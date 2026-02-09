AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.83.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.3%

AVB opened at $173.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $184.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $230.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $678.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AvalonBay Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.