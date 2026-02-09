AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Robert W. Baird

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3,900.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,555.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $3,880.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,271.25.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,681.24 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $3,210.72 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,550.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,849.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.52 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the purchase, the director owned 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,341.58. This represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 700.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

