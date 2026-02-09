Autonolas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.34 Million (OLAS)

Autonolas (OLAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Autonolas has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $208.12 thousand worth of Autonolas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonolas has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Autonolas token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,751.46 or 1.01568084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Autonolas

Autonolas was first traded on June 29th, 2022. Autonolas’ total supply is 472,701,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,102,970 tokens. Autonolas’ official message board is olas.network/blog. Autonolas’ official website is www.olas.network. Autonolas’ official Twitter account is @autonolas.

Autonolas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autonolas (OLAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Autonolas has a current supply of 472,701,614.5466456 with 236,102,970.86242219 in circulation. The last known price of Autonolas is 0.04047163 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $204,397.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olas.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonolas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonolas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonolas using one of the exchanges listed above.

