Astera Labs (ALAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Astera Labs to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $249.4620 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $169.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. Astera Labs has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,467,827.50. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

