Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.3333.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AD. Citigroup increased their target price on Array Digital Infrastructure from $37.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Array Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NYSE:AD opened at $48.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Array Digital Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.06 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $10.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,528,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $5,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

