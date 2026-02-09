Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64, FiscalAI reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 351,356 shares in the company, valued at $32,992,328.40. This represents a 36.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock worth $20,728,673. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Articles

