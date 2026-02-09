Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services. The company offers companion animal, dairy, swine and poultry, beef feedlot, equine, sheep, and genetic services. It also provides telemedicine, remote video, health management, benchmarking databases, and herd management software.

