Apiam Animal Health Limited (AHX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on February 15th

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,143.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.
Apiam Animal Health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.23.
Apiam Animal Health Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apiam Animal Health
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.