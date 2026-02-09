Antero Midstream (AM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $292.4590 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,086.9% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,383,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,794 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $20,044,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $18,811,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 804,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.