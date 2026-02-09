Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ANDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

NYSE:ANDG opened at $21.72 on Monday. Andersen Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Andersen Group stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Andersen Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

