Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $9.12

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1154.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,682.68. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

