Analysts Set MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target at $218.71

Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.7143.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings raised MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MYRG opened at $268.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $270.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

