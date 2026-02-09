Analysts Set Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $395.17

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $395.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acuity from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Acuity Price Performance

AYI opened at $328.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.68. Acuity has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $380.17.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.24. Acuity had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Acuity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,974 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.23, for a total transaction of $1,538,110.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,557.29. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 25.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acuity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Acuity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc (NYSE: AYI) is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company’s core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands’ portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

