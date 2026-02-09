Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Amrize from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Amrize alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Amrize by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 805,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amrize by 29,512.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amrize by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at $6,823,000.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $58.47.

About Amrize

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.