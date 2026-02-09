American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.8333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $929,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,311,000 after buying an additional 924,834 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,314,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 842,785 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after acquiring an additional 798,075 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 348.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 714.29%.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

