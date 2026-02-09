Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives $109.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $673,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,673.60. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 728.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ameren has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.