Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $13.41 Million Position in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 945,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Venture Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Venture Global by 61.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 233,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,706,000.

In other news, VP Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $6,256,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $6,890,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729. 86.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

