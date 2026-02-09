Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 136.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,875,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,180. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,249 shares of company stock worth $589,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.