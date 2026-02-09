Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $273.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.
Key Cboe Global Markets News
Here are the key news stories impacting Cboe Global Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: Adjusted EPS of $3.06 and revenue up ~28% year/year, driven by higher derivatives volumes and strong cash/spot performance — a clear fundamental driver for the stock. CBOE Global (CBOE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record results & guidance framework: PR release highlights record quarterly and full‑year EPS and net revenue; management set 2026 organic net revenue growth targets (mid single‑digit) and data growth targets, giving investors a multi‑year plan. Cboe Global Markets Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary underscores volume/volatility tailwinds: Industry note highlights exchanges (including CBOE) benefiting from higher volatility, crypto adoption and non‑trading revenue expansion — supportive for medium‑term revenue. 5 Securities & Exchanges Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed metrics & investor deck available: Earnings call transcript and presentation provide color on segment trends, volumes and product performance for those modeling forward cash flows. Cboe Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational updates: Monthly trading volume release for January and a product push into regulated “all‑or‑nothing” options for prediction markets — potentially incremental over time but uncertain near term. Cboe Targets Prediction Markets With Regulated All Or Nothing Options Q4 Results Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Expense and guidance concerns: Management set adjusted operating‑expense guidance ($864–$879M) and only mid single‑digit organic revenue growth for 2026 — investors may interpret that as a moderation after an exceptional 2025, which likely pressured the stock. Cboe Global’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenues
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $302.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $281.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.
Cboe Global Markets Profile
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.
The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.
