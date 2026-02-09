Alps Advisors Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $273.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.71.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $302.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $281.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

