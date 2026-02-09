Alps Advisors Inc. Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,819 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of Silvercorp Metals worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,604,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,820 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,562,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 356,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 475,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $11.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low‐cost, high‐grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long‐term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub‐district mines, and the GC and HPG silver‐lead‐zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

