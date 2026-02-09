AlphaQuest LLC Sells 20,051 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 71.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,051 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kinetik by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 target price on Kinetik in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kinetik from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $291,392.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,998,304.90. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNTK stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

