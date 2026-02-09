Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 215,103 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.71% of Navient worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,575 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 214,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.32. Navient Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Navient had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

