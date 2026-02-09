Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $12.15 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,544,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 3.8%

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

