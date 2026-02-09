Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EADSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get Airbus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY

Airbus Stock Up 1.1%

Airbus Company Profile

Shares of EADSY opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Airbus has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.