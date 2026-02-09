Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EADSY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.
In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.
