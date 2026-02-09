Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.25. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as high as C$37.49 and last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 48622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.29.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. ATB Capital downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.74.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Aecon Group had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

