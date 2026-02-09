Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad AI/chip rally lifted AMD and contributed to SPY’s gains — market rotation back into AI names helped propel AMD higher as investors bought oversold semiconductor shares. SPY is up 1.2% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood/ARK bought the dip — ARK funds and other buyers accumulated AMD after the post‑earnings plunge, providing buying support and signaling conviction among some large active managers. Cathie Wood Just Bought the Dip in AMD Stock. Should You?
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic narrative remains intact — analysis pieces highlighting AMD’s competitive positioning (the “second‑place” AI advantage and strong data center/CPU momentum) have supported the view that the selloff was a near‑term overreaction. Why Second Place Could Be AMD’s Biggest Advantage
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and price‑target activity — several firms have reaffirmed buy/outperform ratings and some boosted targets after earnings, giving investors fresh upside scenarios (median targets in the high‑two hundreds). Analysts reset AMD stock price target after earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Research‑note estimate changes — some boutiques (e.g., Northland) have tweaked near‑term EPS assumptions both up and down for FY2026/FY2027; keep watching consensus revisions as guidance is digested.
- Negative Sentiment: China supply/lead‑time issues — Reuters reports AMD (and peers) have warned customers in China about extended CPU lead times, a near‑term operational headwind that could pressure revenue timing. Intel, AMD notify customers in China of lengthy waits for CPUs
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term guidance prompted the earlier crash — management’s Q1 revenue commentary and investor concern over sustainability of AI revenue drove a multi‑day selloff that remains an overhang (volatility likely until guidance clarity returns). Why AMD’s stock dove to its worst day in years after earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling noted in recent filings — disclosed insider sales have drawn attention and can sap sentiment even as institutions buy the dip.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.3%
Shares of AMD stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
