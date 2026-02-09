Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,352 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.11.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $208.44 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

