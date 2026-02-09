ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACNB. Zacks Research upgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACNB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACNB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.69 million. ACNB had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $72,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,848.96. This trade represents a 58.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Hayes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $38,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,021.60. This trade represents a 22.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $510,520 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ACNB by 56.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 98.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation is the bank holding company for ACNB Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Tracing its roots to a local banking organization established in the 19th century, the company has evolved into a regional banking franchise serving individuals, families and businesses across south-central Pennsylvania. As a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker ACNB, it operates under a traditional community banking model, emphasizing personal service and local decision-making.

The company’s main business activities encompass a full range of retail and commercial banking products.

