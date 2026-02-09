Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 216.21% from the company’s current price.

AARD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aardvark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AARD opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 108,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,169.60. This represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $101,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,551,613 shares in the company, valued at $22,467,356.24. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

