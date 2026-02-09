66,119 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES Purchased by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 416.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Orcam Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVES opened at $63.49 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

