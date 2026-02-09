4,039 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of IJJ opened at $143.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

