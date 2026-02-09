33,328 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Purchased by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

